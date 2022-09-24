Sentinel Chain (SENC) Hits One Day Volume of $24,423.00

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $194,531.00 and approximately $24,423.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011130 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070844 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10830384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00143911 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value.The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

