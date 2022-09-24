Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $2.06

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $1.98. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2,185 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHCR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sharecare Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $655.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sharecare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sharecare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sharecare by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

