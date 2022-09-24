Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,414.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 260,921 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

SHOP stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

