SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.86

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 4718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

SITE Centers Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 392.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 602.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,719,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 1,234,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 1,152,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after buying an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

