Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Buys A$54,790.00 in Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Rating) insider Ian Watt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,790.00 ($38,314.69).
Ian Watt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Ian Watt acquired 10,000 shares of Smartgroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.92 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,200.00 ($41,398.60).
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31.
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.
