SocialGood (SG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $347,844.00

SocialGood (SG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. SocialGood has a market capitalization of $803,906.00 and approximately $347,844.00 worth of SocialGood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialGood coin can currently be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SocialGood has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SocialGood alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SocialGood Coin Profile

SocialGood launched on July 14th, 2020. SocialGood’s total supply is 9,925,753 coins. The official website for SocialGood is socialgood-foundation.com. SocialGood’s official Twitter account is @SoichiroTakaoka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SocialGood Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Social Good Project targets global expansion of the world’s first social contribution token ecosystem (Social Good Ecosystem™) using the SocialGood cryptocurrency. The more participants do what they like within this autonomously distributed Social Good Ecosystem™, which utilizes AI and blockchains, the more they can improve society.The SocialGood project is project based on blockchain technology, supported by the Japanese government and led by professionals in the fintech field.SocialGood is developed with ERC-20 (Ethereum Request for Comments: Token Standard #20) based on Ethereum. Tokens have a function as membership rights. Users can join the Social Good Ecosystem™ by purchasing tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialGood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialGood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialGood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SocialGood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialGood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.