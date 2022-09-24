SparksPay 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $28,698.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,693,317 coins and its circulating supply is 11,818,156 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

