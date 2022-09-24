SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $87.41 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.52 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

