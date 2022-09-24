Spore Hits Market Cap of $659,875.95 (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spore has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Spore has a total market capitalization of $659,875.95 and $1,410.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spore

Spore is a coin. Spore’s total supply is 37,792,811,903,623,070 coins and its circulating supply is 34,021,542,429,744,790 coins. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

