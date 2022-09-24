Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Shares Gap Down to $9.24

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $8.75. Steelcase shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 12,032 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Steelcase Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $826.53 million, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.50%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 446.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

