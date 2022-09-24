Strudel Finance Price Hits $3.39 on Major Exchanges ($TRDL)

Strudel Finance ($TRDL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Strudel Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.27 million and $36,904.00 worth of Strudel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strudel Finance has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Strudel Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00017770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strudel Finance

Strudel Finance’s launch date was October 9th, 2020. Strudel Finance’s total supply is 6,568,373 coins. Strudel Finance’s official Twitter account is @Cosmo_Strudel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strudel Finance is strudel.finance.

Strudel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strudel is a one-way, trustless bridge linking Bitcoin to Ethereum. vBTC, the resulting asset, trades off counterparty risk for market risk, bringing more diversity to the tokenized-BTC landscape. In the long term, Strudel proposes itself to use the forces of crypto-economics to challenge the status quo of blockchain and free BTC from the grip of Wall Street.By using the Strudel Dapp, Bitcoins are burned and marked with the Strudel protocol identifier. The burn transaction is then relayed to Ethereum, issuing vBTC in the exact ratio of 1:1.$TRDL (/ˈstruːdəl/) is the governance and reward token for the Strudel Protocol. It is created on 2 separate occasions:When a user crosses BTC over the bridge, $TRDLs are minted alongside vBTC. Early users receive an exponential reward as depicted in the graph;$TRDL rewards are distributed per block to liquidity providers of various terra-farming pools. Of those, the vBTC-ETH pool takes a special role in maintaining the price peg.”

