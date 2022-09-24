Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,275 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

