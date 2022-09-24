Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 11,817 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 1.53% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 222,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.