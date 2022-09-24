Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 543 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.27.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $392.30 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

