Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $55.47 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

