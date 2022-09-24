Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,584 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

