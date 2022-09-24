Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.17

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $852.91 million, a PE ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

