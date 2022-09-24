Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.04 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

