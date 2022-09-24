Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 931 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

