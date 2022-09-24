TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $9.32. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 7,098 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,651 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,881,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

