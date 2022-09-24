TerraUSD Price Reaches $0.0641 (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $723.03 million and $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002719 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mchain (MAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

