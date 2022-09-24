The Forbidden Forest Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $528,947.00 (FORESTPLUS)

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One The Forbidden Forest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. The Forbidden Forest has a total market capitalization of $528,947.00 and approximately $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Forbidden Forest has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Forbidden Forest Profile

The Forbidden Forest’s launch date was July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Forbidden Forest is www.theforbiddenforest.org.

The Forbidden Forest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Forbidden Forest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Forbidden Forest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Forbidden Forest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

