The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

