The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $151.92 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

