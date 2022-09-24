The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,160,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $211.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $206.40 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

