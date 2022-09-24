The Tokenized Bitcoin (imBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,528.00

The Tokenized Bitcoin (imBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One The Tokenized Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $19,345.01 or 1.01388474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Tokenized Bitcoin has a total market cap of $16.28 million and $12,528.00 worth of The Tokenized Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Tokenized Bitcoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Tokenized Bitcoin Coin Profile

The Tokenized Bitcoin launched on October 25th, 2019. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s total supply is 842 coins. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Tokenized Bitcoin is tokenlon.im/imBTC. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenlon.

The Tokenized Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “imBTC is an Ethereum token that represents 1:1 the value of bitcoin. Holders can mint, exchange, redeem, and receive the income on imBTC from the Tokenlon platform.imBTC is able to work with smart contracts, seamlessly integrate into decentralized transactions and financial services, while injecting liquidity into the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Tokenized Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Tokenized Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Tokenized Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

