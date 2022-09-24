The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE TRV opened at $155.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.