Thecla Sweeney Acquires 700 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE QSR opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

