Transform Wealth LLC Sells 371 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,946,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,825,000 after buying an additional 559,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

C stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

