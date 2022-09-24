U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $12.36

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $12.78. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 12.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

