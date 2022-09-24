UltimoGG Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ULTGG)

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. UltimoGG has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UltimoGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UltimoGG has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UltimoGG Profile

UltimoGG’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UltimoGG is ultgg.io.

Buying and Selling UltimoGG

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltimoGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

