UNCL (UNCL) Price Hits $7.09 on Exchanges

UNCL (UNCL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. UNCL has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $20,812.00 worth of UNCL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNCL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.09 or 0.00037125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNCL has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNCL Coin Profile

UNCL’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. UNCL’s total supply is 197,610 coins. The official message board for UNCL is unicrypt.medium.com. UNCL’s official website is unicrypt.network. UNCL’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Started in June 2020, Unicrypt provides a suite of decentralized services. The objective is to bring value to the DeFi space as a whole by delivering disruptive, flexible and audited technology. Originally deployed on the Ethereum network, UNCL's services are now operational on multiple chains, allowing projects, communities and token developers to utilize the suitable tools for them.”

