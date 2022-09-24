Unicly Price Up 0.4% This Week (UNIC)

Unicly (UNIC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Unicly has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly coin can currently be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00032634 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Unicly

Unicly’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 397,635 coins. The official website for Unicly is www.unic.ly. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclyNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unicly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly combines AMMs, NFT auctions, farming, and decentralized governance in order to create a NFT gallery and trading platform. There’s a place for everyone on Unicly: Collectors, Casual Investors, Artists/Designers/Creators, Traders, Yield Farmers, etc.UNIC will be a governance token capped at 1M total supply, and the inflation rate will decrease approximately once a month. Unicly will be governed by UNIC token holders. You can farm UNIC by staking whitelisted LP tokens and/or staking UNIC to earn more UNIC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.