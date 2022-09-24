Unicly Trading Up 0.4% This Week (UNIC)

Unicly (UNIC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Unicly has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00032316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unicly Coin Profile

Unicly was first traded on May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 397,635 coins. The official website for Unicly is www.unic.ly. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclyNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unicly

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly combines AMMs, NFT auctions, farming, and decentralized governance in order to create a NFT gallery and trading platform. There’s a place for everyone on Unicly: Collectors, Casual Investors, Artists/Designers/Creators, Traders, Yield Farmers, etc.UNIC will be a governance token capped at 1M total supply, and the inflation rate will decrease approximately once a month. Unicly will be governed by UNIC token holders. You can farm UNIC by staking whitelisted LP tokens and/or staking UNIC to earn more UNIC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.