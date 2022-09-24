Unipilot Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84,637.00 (PILOT)

Unipilot (PILOT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. Unipilot has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unipilot coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unipilot has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unipilot Coin Profile

Unipilot’s genesis date was July 16th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 12,067,702 coins. Unipilot’s official website is unipilot.io. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/Unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unipilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot is an automated liquidity manager designed to maximize “in-range” intervals for capital through the optimization of the re-balancing mechanism of the liquidity pools.”

