Upper Dollar (USDU) Hits One Day Volume of $68,429.00

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Upper Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Upper Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Upper Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upper Dollar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Upper Dollar

Upper Dollar’s genesis date was August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upper Dollar’s official website is uppers.io.

Upper Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a token allegedly backed by Dollar – 100 million tokens from USDU (UPPER Dollar) – Stablecoin.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upper Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upper Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Upper Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upper Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.