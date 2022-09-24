Upper Dollar (USDU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.71 Million

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Upper Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Upper Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Upper Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Upper Dollar Profile

Upper Dollar’s genesis date was August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Upper Dollar’s official website is uppers.io. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Upper Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a token allegedly backed by Dollar – 100 million tokens from USDU (UPPER Dollar) – Stablecoin.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upper Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upper Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

