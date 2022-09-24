Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Upwork stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Upwork has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,521 shares of company stock valued at $866,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Upwork by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,890,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,505,000 after purchasing an additional 457,423 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,144,000. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,719,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

