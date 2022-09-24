urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Position Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in urban-gro were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UGRO shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

UGRO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. urban-gro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

