Utopia Genesis Foundation Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $408,241.00 (UOP)

Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Utopia Genesis Foundation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utopia Genesis Foundation has a total market capitalization of $408,241.00 and $34,569.00 worth of Utopia Genesis Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utopia Genesis Foundation has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utopia Genesis Foundation Profile

Utopia Genesis Foundation launched on December 8th, 2020. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s total supply is 99,998,700 coins. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official Twitter account is @UtopiaGenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official website is utopiagenesis.com.

Utopia Genesis Foundation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UOP, as a global open platform, is designed to create value for each and every entity in the music industry. This value will be created in many ways, whether by empowering record labels with geographic consumption data to more selectively plan artist tours, or PROs learning where they should distribute the black box money.The UOP Token is the main currency for the Utopia Open Platform, ensuring settlements are processed properly and committed to the ledger authentically. Based on the extension of the ecosystem, the protocol will evolve along. In due course, when the market matures, Utopia Genesis Foundation wants the token to be the base for the whole music ecosystem, with the end-goal being: One play, one pay.”

