VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,074,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,734,000 after acquiring an additional 161,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,820,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

