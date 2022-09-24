Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $92.98

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.98, but opened at $90.53. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $90.52, with a volume of 2,083 shares changing hands.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

