Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 416,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $220.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

