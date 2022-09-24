VEROX (VRX) 1-Day Volume Hits $90,768.00

VEROX (VRX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One VEROX coin can now be bought for approximately $9.08 or 0.00047580 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VEROX has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. VEROX has a market capitalization of $431,494.00 and approximately $90,768.00 worth of VEROX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VEROX Coin Profile

VEROX’s genesis date was October 31st, 2020. VEROX’s total supply is 47,500 coins. VEROX’s official Twitter account is @Verox_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VEROX is www.veroxai.com.

VEROX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verox stands for Verox platform and Verox token (Symbol VRX). Verox as a token is an erc20 token built on the top of the ethereum blockchain.Verox platform is a digital platform for all in one defi and crypto financial needs. It’s a personalized advisor, product analyzer and a financial content provider. Verox uses AI and deep learning to create a personalized match between the user’s financial needs and the best-suited, most cost-effective financial products. It is designed to analyze any chosen cryptocurrency and finds the optimal and best investments in real-time in crypto and defi, by scanning markets and massive sets of data to locate the optimal trading/investing opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VEROX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VEROX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VEROX using one of the exchanges listed above.

