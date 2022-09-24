Viberate Trading Up 132.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 132.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0916 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.03 or 1.00022812 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00059830 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011725 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067517 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

