VidyX (VIDYX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,536.00

VidyX (VIDYX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One VidyX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. VidyX has a market cap of $850,215.00 and approximately $23,536.00 worth of VidyX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VidyX has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VidyX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VidyX Profile

VidyX was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. VidyX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. VidyX’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VidyX is https://reddit.com/r/vidy. VidyX’s official website is vidy.com.

VidyX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VidyX (VIDYX) is a token that provides attention powered tradable data contracts on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VidyX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VidyX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VidyX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VidyX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VidyX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.