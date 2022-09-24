Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Up to $30.30

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $31.30. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 738 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,200 shares of company stock worth $2,969,316. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,547,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,932,000 after acquiring an additional 38,611 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 793,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

