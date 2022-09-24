Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Up to $21.41

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $22.84. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 37,797 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of -0.09.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

