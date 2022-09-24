VKENAF Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $264,559.00 (VKNF)

VKENAF (VKNF) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, VKENAF has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One VKENAF coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. VKENAF has a total market cap of $264,559.00 and approximately $9,654.00 worth of VKENAF was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VKENAF Profile

VKENAF’s launch date was February 6th, 2020. VKENAF’s total supply is 98,500,000 coins. The official website for VKENAF is vkenaf.com. VKENAF’s official Twitter account is @vkenaf.

Buying and Selling VKENAF

According to CryptoCompare, “VKenafChain records the entire process of producing, manufacturing, processing, and selling Kenaf as a blockchain. It's designed to create a healthy and transparent ecosystem through the issuance and distribution of Vkenaf Token.”

