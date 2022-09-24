Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17.89 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $82.00 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00018087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

